Robbers Attack Waterfalls Family, Get Away With Money, Electronics

Police in Waterfalls are investigating a robbery that took place on June 15, 2023, at around 0030 hours at a house in Eyecourt. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said six male suspects broke into the victim’s house using crowbars and attacked the victim. They stole various items, including money, electronics, clothing, and household appliances. The suspects loaded the stolen items into the victim’s white Toyota Belta vehicle with registration number AED 4131 and drove away. Reads the statement:

Police in Waterfalls are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eyecourt on 15/06/23 at around 0030 hours in which six unknown male suspects broke into the victim’s house using crow bars before attacking the victim.

The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$541, 2 X 24 volts lithium batteries, 3x MUST invertor, Iphone 14 promax cellphone, Iphone 13 promax cellphone, 2 HP 250 laptops, 1 Acer mini laptop, 4 king size juvets, 30 pairs pum shoes, 2 X 9kg gas tanks and a fridge compressor.

Feedback