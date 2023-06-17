US Embassy Launches AWE Program To Support Zimbabwean Women Entrepreneurs
The United States embassy has launched the 2023 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in Zimbabwe to help women start and grow successful businesses. The program aims to promote entrepreneurship among women and equip them with the skills and resources needed to participate in economic activities.
US embassy chargé d’affaires Meg Riggs emphasised that AWE was established to support gender equality efforts and elevate the status of Zimbabwean women. Riggs said:
AWE Zimbabwe was established in 2019 to directly support gender equality efforts in partnership with Pulse on Point and the USADF.Feedback
The United States has over 60 programmes in Zimbabwe and AWE is a valued programme that elevates the status of Zimbabwean women to a new level.
Doreen Chimwara, the United States Africa Development Fund country program coordinator, noted that AWE was created at the right time for Zimbabwean women. She said:
The United States government established AWE to assist women mostly because women have challenges in accessing financial support and other associated services such as business training, financial literacy and networks. AWE was created at the right time and we are witnessing the power of little funding and what it can do.
Rutendo Mahofa, a filmmaker and successful participant in the 2023 program, expressed excitement at the opportunity to network and acquire practical business skills to manage a sustainable business.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a Comment
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals