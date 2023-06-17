ZACC Chairperson Calls Price Hikes And Currency Manipulation Corruption

Without protecting whistleblowers, there can be no fight against corruption because witnesses respond to what other whistleblowers have faced.

So, if there is victimisation of whistleblowers, people tend to shy away from reporting, hence the importance of having this piece of legislation in place.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) called on the government to provide enough funding for Zacc programs and infrastructure to accommodate the growing population. The meeting formed various committees to craft strategies and ways to completely eradicate corruption from its deepest roots. He said:

The government should take into consideration and move along with the changing times. The catch and release mode is not working for this is the failure by the government to accommodate more prisoners due to lack of prisons.

The meeting brought together stakeholders involved in Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption to come up with the best policies that promote accountability and prevent corruption.

