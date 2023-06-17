ZACC Chairperson Calls Price Hikes And Currency Manipulation Corruption
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, has described the country’s rampant price hikes and alleged currency manipulation as corruption. During a National Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee meeting for 2023, Matanda-Moyo emphasised the need for all Zimbabweans to be involved in the fight against corruption.
Matanda-Moyo called for robust policies that are transparent and promote financial discipline in terms of currency manipulation and pricing corruption. She also urged the urgent enactment of a law that protects whistleblowers, without which there can be no fight against corruption. She said:
We must come up with best policies which are transparent, which promote accountability, financial discipline in terms of currency manipulation and pricing corruption whereby people tend to want to profit.Feedback
Without protecting whistleblowers, there can be no fight against corruption because witnesses respond to what other whistleblowers have faced.
So, if there is victimisation of whistleblowers, people tend to shy away from reporting, hence the importance of having this piece of legislation in place.
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) called on the government to provide enough funding for Zacc programs and infrastructure to accommodate the growing population. The meeting formed various committees to craft strategies and ways to completely eradicate corruption from its deepest roots. He said:
The government should take into consideration and move along with the changing times. The catch and release mode is not working for this is the failure by the government to accommodate more prisoners due to lack of prisons.
The meeting brought together stakeholders involved in Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption to come up with the best policies that promote accountability and prevent corruption.
