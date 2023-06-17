ZACC Targets Real Estate Agents For Illegal Forex Export

We have also extended our hands to the clearing agents in terms of smuggling so we are working hand in glove with the clearing agents.

It is important that as the steering committee we also assist in recommending sound policies that impact or stabilise the economy and not contribute to the rise of inflation.

There is need to strike a balance between the use of monetary policies (changing the money supply) or fiscal policies (changing government spending) to get the economy back on track. This so as do avoid the issues of inflation and financial indiscipline.

The director general of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Mr Oliver Chiperesa, said the FIU has engaged an international financial intelligence agent to detect money laundering cases.

