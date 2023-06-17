Zelenskiy: Peace Talks Possible After Russia Troop Withdrawal

We need real peace, and therefore, a real withdrawal of Russian troops from our entire independent land.

The African delegation, which included leaders of Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, South Africa, and the Comoros, met with Zelenskiy to discuss the possibility of mediating the end of the conflict. Despite this, Ukraine remains firm in its stance that peace talks can only take place after a complete Russian withdrawal.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the President of the Comoro Islands, Azali Assoumani, hope to mediate in the conflict, which has disrupted grain and food supplies, causing price inflation in African countries. Ramaphosa called for the free flow of grain and African participation in a peace agreement. While some African nations have cordial relations with Russia, most have closer economic ties with the US and Europe. The leaders aim to negotiate “confidence-building measures” despite Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive against Russian forces. The Kremlin has downplayed the prospects of peace talks with Kyiv, but remains open to outside initiatives.

Tags

Leave a Comment