Zimbabwe Police Announces Recruitment Exercise For Duty Constables

Requirements: Potential applicants should meet the following criteria:

• aged between 18 – 22 years

• a minimum of five (5) Ordinary level passes, which include Mathematics, English Language and any other Science subject attained in not more than two (2) sittings.

Interested applicants should:

• Be physically and medically fit.

• Have a minimum height of 168 cm and weigh not less than 59 kg for males

• Have a minimum height of 162 cm and weigh in proportion to height for female candidates.

• Be prepared to complete a 5 Km road run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.

Applicants are to submit their handwritten application letters with contact numbers and life history of between 450 to 500 words, copy of identity document and copies of educational qualifications in person to the Officer in Charge of the nearest Police Station on or before 30 June 2023. Only shortlisted candidates will be advised of the dates and venues of the interviews.

Package

In addition to a good remuneration, the Zimbabwe Republic Police offers;

• Free uniforms,

• Free medical and dental care,

• Housing and transport allowances,

• Generous leave conditions,

• Exposure to international police duties under United Nations (UN), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and International Police Organisation (INTERPOL),

• Opportunity for personal academic or professional development.

Members of the public are warned against fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who may dupe them of their hard-earned cash under the pretext that they will be recruited into the Police Service. The only focal person for the Recruitment Exercise is Inspector Denhere E contactable on 0242 701164/701932. For more information, applicants are advised to contact the focal person on the above number.

NB The Zimbabwe Republic Police does not engage third parties on the recruitment process or charge a fee on recruitment.

P NYATHI Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer Press and Public Relations to the Commissioner General of Police POLICE GENERAL HEADQUARTERS

