Zimbabwe's ZEC Issued Fact Sheet For Aug 23 Elections

SENATE PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 40 years and above, registered in the province in which one is standing, and must be in a zebra or alternating format with the woman name on top of the list. Each political party submits a list of 6 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WOMEN PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21 years and above, registered in the province in which one is standing, and must consist of women only. Each political party submits a list of 6 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY YOUTH PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21-35 years registered in the province in which one is standing, and must consist of 2 candidates with one eligible for election. Each political party submits a list of 2 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

PROVINCIAL 6 METROPOLITAN COUNCIL PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21 years and above, registered in the province in which one is standing, and must consist of women only. Each political party submits a list of 10 names per province. Nomination fee is US$200 or bank rate equivalent per party list.

LOCAL AUTHORITY PARTY LIST

The list is made up of candidates, 21 years and above, registered in the local authority in which one is standing, and must consist of women only. Each political party submits a list with number of candidates equivalent to 30% of the total number of seats or wards in a given local authority. These do not pay nomination fees.

Tags

Leave a Comment