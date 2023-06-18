CCC Finalises Candidate Selection Process
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Saturday held its last candidates’ selection process in Harare Province.
The run-up to the candidate selection process was dominated by reports of a fierce battle for the nomination in Harare East constituency between incumbent legislator Tendai Biti and Harare North MP Allan Markham.
The results of the CCC Harare Province nominations are yet to be announced.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told The Standard on Saturday evening the party’s candidate selection process went smoothly. She said:
We saw an overwhelming turnout of citizens and every one of the caucuses was conducted in peace.
The citizens’ voices were heard. Reports will be furnished to the Citizens’ Independent Selection Panel in due course.
Mahere said the panel would collate information from nomination stakeholder consultation and community consensus before announcing the winners.
However, reports suggest that the CCC candidate selection process was marred by violence and bussing of supporters in some suburbs.
The Harmonised Elections will be held on 23 August 2023, with the Nominations Courts set to sit on Wednesday across the country to consider names of aspiring MPs and councillors.
In Harare, the nomination court will consider the names of presidential candidates.
More: Pindula News