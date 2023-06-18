CCC Supporters Accused Of Destroying ZANU PF Posters Acquitted

Two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters were last week acquitted on charges of tearing political campaign posters belonging to a ZANU PF candidate in Manicaland.

The Standard reported that the duo, Zephenia Nyangani and Learnmore Makuwaza who reside in Mboto village in Mutasa District, were arrested on 10 December 2022.

They were charged with the destruction of political posters as defined in section 152(1) of the Electoral Act.

Feedback