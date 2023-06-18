Four Hitchhikers Robbed By Mushikashika Crew In Rusape
Four hitchhikers were robbed of their cash and valuables after boarding a Mushikashika vehicle around 11 AM in Rusape on Saturday, 17 June.
Police said the four victims boarded a Nissan motor vehicle at Victoria Chitepo Hospital bus stop intending to go to Harare.
The vehicle had four occupants who later produced knives, robbed the victims, and stripped them naked before dumping them in a bushy area. Police said:
Police in Rusape are investigating a case of a robbery that occurred on 17/06/23 at around 1100 hours in which four victims boarded a Nissan motor vehicle, vehicle registration number AFG 1258, at Victoria Chitepo Hospital bus stop intending to go to Harare.
The motor vehicle had four suspects on board who drove towards Mount Tikwiri before they produced knives and attacked the victims.
The suspects stole a Huawei cellphone, an Itel p36 cellphone, an iPhone 13 Promax cellphone, a Techno Spark7 cellphone, a box of cosmetics, a satchel containing various clothing, an HP laptop and US$570 before they undressed the victims, blindfold and dumped them in a bushy area near Harare- Mutare Road.
Police have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the four suspects who are still at large.
More: Pindula News