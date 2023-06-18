Nkululeko Rusununguko Television (NRTV) Set To Be Launched On DStv

The stations are Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime), 3K TV, KeYona TV and Jive TV.

NRTV acting general manager Moses Matanda told The Sunday Mail that the TV station has been able to create employment for a lot of people. He said:

We are grateful for Government’s efforts to open up the airwaves. NRTV has been able to create employment not only for those who are directly working for the station but also for independent producers that are also creating employment for creatives across the country. Most importantly, these television stations are commercial, which promotes fairness and objectivity in the broadcasting of news and information.

Matanda said NRTV offices are in Newlands, Harare, where a state-of-the-art studio is still under construction.

He expressed gratitude to integrated media company, Zimpapers, which owns ZTN, for helping nurture NRTV in its infancy.

Matanda added that NRTV’s programming schedule will comprise 95 percent local content to promote independent local producers.

NRTV stands for Nkululeko Rusununguko Television. The TV station is owned by Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd which is reportedly owned by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

