NUST Reverses Staff Retrenchments

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has reversed the retrenchment of over 70 of its workers and reinstated them.

Reports suggest that some of the affected workers were summoned to the human resources office on May 30, and handed letters of retrenchment notifying them that May 31 was their last day of work.

However, in a notice, NUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo advised all the staff members who were affected during the Staff Rationalisation Exercise last month to return to work and continue their duties with immediate effect. Read the notice:

