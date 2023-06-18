Zhakata Says He Struggled To Have Mugove Released, Album Was Held For Two Years

Musician Leonard Karikoga Zhakata has urged his followers not to give up hope in the face of obstacles, saying persistence pays off in the long run.

The self-styled ZORA King, who is riding high on his latest album “Mupendero Wenguva” said he struggled to release his “Maruva Enyika” album and had to push for two years for the album to be released.

The album has the track, “Mugove”, which is considered by some local commentators one of the best songs ever released by a Zimbabwean musician. Said Zhakata:

