Zhakata Says He Struggled To Have Mugove Released, Album Was Held For Two Years
Musician Leonard Karikoga Zhakata has urged his followers not to give up hope in the face of obstacles, saying persistence pays off in the long run.
The self-styled ZORA King, who is riding high on his latest album “Mupendero Wenguva” said he struggled to release his “Maruva Enyika” album and had to push for two years for the album to be released.
The album has the track, “Mugove”, which is considered by some local commentators one of the best songs ever released by a Zimbabwean musician. Said Zhakata:
I just looked outside nepaWindow ndobva ndafunga hangu (through the window and I remembered) back in 92 when l was pushing for my Album with the song Mugove to be released by the Record label.
It took me 2 years of trying to get it released whilst they were holding it before it finally aired.
l just wondered had l given up would Zimbabwe ever have known of the Artist named Leonard Karikoga Zhakata?
l guess we will never know but Iwe usapererwe netariro (don’t lose hope). Inguva chete, mirazvako uone (It’s a metter of time, just wait and see).
Zhakata released Maruva Enyika in 1994 and the hit Mugove became a “street anthem”.
He broke new ground in the music industry by becoming the youngest and the first Zimbabwean solo musician to sell more than 100 000 copies of an album.
More: Pindula News