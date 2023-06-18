Zimbabwe Launches Public Health Practitioners Association

One of the primary objectives of this association is to promote disease prevention through education and awareness campaigns.

The association will advocate for policies that promote access to quality healthcare services thereby promoting good health outcomes.

Therefore we will work with policymakers at all levels of government, civil society, community-based organizations, private and public sector players among others to recommend policies and strategies towards health systems strengthening in Zimbabwe and beyond.

The public health practitioners association intends to match Zimbabwe with best practices in public health.

World over, Public health is a multi-disciplinary field that involves various stakeholders in the public health value chains beyond classical medical scientists

The field of public health now recognize the importance of social scientists, journalists, economists, health promotion experts, statisticians to mention but a few.

To this end, our association is a collaborative effort between healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community leaders who are committed to promoting public health and advocating for health systems strengthening in Zimbabwe and the region.