Zimbabwe Launches Public Health Practitioners Association
The Public Health Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe (PHPAZ) was launched on Friday following a resolution from the Public Health Symposium held last year, reported Health Times.
PHPAZ comprises members from various fields such as environmental health, nutrition, law, pharmaceutical development, and social science amongst other disciplines.
The association’s secretary general Tafadzwa Zhawari said PHPAZ brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community leaders towards the common goal of improving health in the communities. She said:
One of the primary objectives of this association is to promote disease prevention through education and awareness campaigns.
The association will advocate for policies that promote access to quality healthcare services thereby promoting good health outcomes.
Therefore we will work with policymakers at all levels of government, civil society, community-based organizations, private and public sector players among others to recommend policies and strategies towards health systems strengthening in Zimbabwe and beyond.
The public health practitioners association intends to match Zimbabwe with best practices in public health.
World over, Public health is a multi-disciplinary field that involves various stakeholders in the public health value chains beyond classical medical scientists
The field of public health now recognize the importance of social scientists, journalists, economists, health promotion experts, statisticians to mention but a few.
To this end, our association is a collaborative effort between healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community leaders who are committed to promoting public health and advocating for health systems strengthening in Zimbabwe and the region.
She added that PHPAZ will be working with healthcare professionals, journalists, community health workers, environmentalists, nutritionists, statisticians, social scientists, health economists, religious and traditional leaders, organisations of persons with disabilities, policymakers, educationists, and community leaders for knowledge-sharing and identifying areas of collaboration to improve public health as a whole.
More: Pindula News