Chamisa Pledges To Redeploy Losing Candidate Nominees In CCC Government

The one who has been nominated will be the candidate and the one who is not nominated will also be deployed. They will be given other responsibilities.

Asked if the losing candidates will be coming back to Parliament as Senators or through Proportional Representation, Chamisa said:

They will come into Government. We are no longer talking about Parliament now. Our eyes are on Government. They will be in Government serving the people of Zimbabwe.

Following the recent 2023 delimitation exercise by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) which came up with new electoral boundaries for wards and constituencies, Ward 18 which was part of the pre-delimitation Harare North was moved to Harare East constituency.

ZEC dissolved the Harare North constituency and Markham contested in Harare East for a ticket to represent CCC in the 23 August elections.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Markham will be the CCC candidate for Harare East, which means Biti will either contest as an independent candidate or revive his PDP party to have any chance of retaining his seat.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment