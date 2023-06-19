Govt Approves Plan To Build New Town For 30 000 Residents

We are working closely with the Government, especially the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works who are working on the plan for the development of the new town. The site plan has been approved. We should start construction and we need stakeholders such as industrialists and banks to come on board so that we can develop the new city.

Motsi said Disco owns part of the land on which the new city would be developed while the other belongs to Chirumhanzu Rural District Council.

Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries chief operating officer Dosman Mangisi said:

The physical planning department in the Ministry of Local Government has since visited the site and approved the new town plans. Zimbabwe will never be the same again. Looking into this big picture, you need to picture Redcliff town which was born out of Ziscosteel, but this new town will actually be threefold. In fact, it will be a big city and we will have banks, schools, recreational facilities, hospitals, and a lot of companies including industries around steel mining.

Chakunda Garainashe who was representing POSB Bank said:

We are seeing a lot of potential for us as a bank and we want to be actively involved in the development and growth of this town because there is a huge opportunity for everyone. We have a whole new town to be constructed and our focus is to bank all Disco’s stakeholders, and this company will create value chain benefits and stakeholders will benefit.

The Manhize Iron and Steel Plant is expected to be one of the largest steel plants in Africa.

