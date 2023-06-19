"No Human Being Is Perfect", Seh Calaz Defends Jailed Mai TT

Zimdancehall artist Seh Calaz, whose real name is Tawanda Mumanyi, has condemned people who are seemingly celebrating Mai TT’s jailing for theft of trust property, fraud and assault.

Mai TT, born Felistas Murata, was last week sentenced to an effective nine (9) months imprisonment following her conviction.

Soon after her sentencing, some people took to social media platforms to mock the comedienne who has more than 1.4 million followers on Facebook.

