Urban Grooves Was Too Foreign, That's Why It Died - Clive Mono

Mukundu said Urban Grooves was a foreign genre that failed to acclimatize and could not be exported as a result. He said:

Urban grooves was too foreign to make it in Zimbabwe because it impossible to take a foreign genre and localise it

The urban grooves artists failed to localise their genre and, as a result, it could not be exported.

You can’t make money with music that cannot be exported since we don’t have money here in Zimbabwe to buy it.

Those who used to blame Delani Makhalima for stealing their money are crazy because there was no money to steal.

Even if Delani wanted to steal the money, there was no money to be stolen.

The same applies to people who accused Tinashe Mutarisi of stealing their money at some point during the COVID-19 period.

Even if Tinashe Mutarisi wanted to steal the money, there was no money to steal in the first place.

In fact, Tinashe Mutarisi put in more money than what he got in return.

This is the case with Delani Makhalima who wanted to experiment with the new sound and urban music culture.