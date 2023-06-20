Benefits Of Zimbabwe's New Plastic Driver's Licence

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has outlined the advantages of the new plastic driver’s licence. These are:

Eliminates the issue of Temporary Drivers Licences and clears the current backlog of drivers without licences.

The new licence system uses cutting-edge digital technologies, ensuring convenience for both licence holders and law enforcement officials.

A validity of 5 years ensures drivers’ credentials and photos are updated regularly enhancing the authenticity of the document.

A Licence issued in one member state is valid for driving in 25 countries without conversion.

Citizens can now obtain, renew or obtain licence in an easy, quick and secure way.

Consolidates the Defensive Driver’s Licence into the Professional Driver’s Permit information on a single card.

Creates an updated electronic database of drivers as well as professional drivers.

The licence will significantly reduce the presence of unqualified drivers using counterfeit licences who pose a risk to road safety.

The information regarding professional drivers (public vehicles) will now appear on the driver’s licence card.

Enhanced security features that significantly deter counterfeiting.

It accommodates different sizes of vehicles during testing e.g. truck and trailer.

More: Pindula News

Feedback