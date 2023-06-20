Benefits Of Zimbabwe's New Plastic Driver's Licence
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has outlined the advantages of the new plastic driver’s licence. These are:
- Eliminates the issue of Temporary Drivers Licences and clears the current backlog of drivers without licences.
- The new licence system uses cutting-edge digital technologies, ensuring convenience for both licence holders and law enforcement officials.
- A validity of 5 years ensures drivers’ credentials and photos are updated regularly enhancing the authenticity of the document.
- A Licence issued in one member state is valid for driving in 25 countries without conversion.
- Citizens can now obtain, renew or obtain licence in an easy, quick and secure way.
- Consolidates the Defensive Driver’s Licence into the Professional Driver’s Permit information on a single card.
- Creates an updated electronic database of drivers as well as professional drivers.
- The licence will significantly reduce the presence of unqualified drivers using counterfeit licences who pose a risk to road safety.
- The information regarding professional drivers (public vehicles) will now appear on the driver’s licence card.
- Enhanced security features that significantly deter counterfeiting.
- It accommodates different sizes of vehicles during testing e.g. truck and trailer.
More: Pindula News