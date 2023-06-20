Chamisa Successfully Files Presidential Candidate Nomination Papers

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has successfully filed his candidate nomination papers at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections.

Chamisa ran for the highest office in the land in 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket but lost the race to ZANU PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa who received 50.8% of the vote against his 44.3%.

The results gave Mnangagwa the majority needed to avoid a runoff but Chamisa rejected the results and sought to have them nullified by the Constitutional Court.

