Chamisa Tells Disgruntled CCC Losing Nominees To Contest As Independent Candidates

Those who want to be in CCC are already on the party ticket and they will register as party-nominated candidates.

If one has any query and you have approached the grievance body and your issue has not been resolved, you are free to stand on your own.

Chamisa said the losing nominee in Harare East between legislators Tendai Biti and Allan Markham will be redeployed somewhere.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that former MDC official, Last Maengehama, was nominated to stand as CCC parliamentary candidate for Glen View North constituency.

Maengahama was jailed for 20 years together with Tungamirai Madzokere for allegedly killing a police officer in 2011 but served eight years at Chikurubi Maximum Prison before they were acquitted.

Maengahama was a national executive member of the MDC at the time of his arrest.

Other CCC nominees for parliamentary elections include former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba (Glen Norah), Zivai Mhetu (Epworth North), Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), Maureen Kademaunga (Sunningdale), Lovemore Chinoputsa (Hunyani), Masimba Manyanya (Goromonzi North), Luke Tamborinyoka (Goromonzi West) and Richard Tsvangirai (Norton).

Job Sikhaka Junior was nominated for Zengeza West where his father, who is in prison, is the incumbent MP.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba and Enerst Rafamoyo were both nominated for Phelandaba-Tshabalala constituency.

