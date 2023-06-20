Drug Dealer Crashes Vehicle In High-speed Chase With Cops

Allegations are that detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics had received a report that Musindo was selling drugs near Harare’s Avenues area.

The detectives then contacted Musindo and lured him into the CBD while pretending to be potential buyers of the illicit drugs.

When police tried to arrest him, Musindo escaped, resulting in a high-speed chase with police. Said prosecutor Zororai Nkomo:

The detectives approached the accused and identified themselves as police officers and that they intended to talk to him. On sensing the danger, the accused quickly set his vehicle in motion and sped off at high speed along Third Street resulting in a speed chase with the police officers in hot pursuit. The accused drove into George Silundika Avenue and was involved in an accident with two other vehicles near Ralton Sports Club and was immediately apprehended at the accident scene.

When police apprehended him, they conducted a body search and found four sachets of cocaine in his trousers.

Police also found six sachets that he had hidden in the dashboard.

The recovered cocaine was weighed at CID Drugs and Narcotics and recorded 8 grams, which is estimated to be ZW$1 922 079.

More: Pindula News

