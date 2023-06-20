Stray Lion Wrecks Havoc In Filabusi

In an interview with CITE on Monday, Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed their team is still on the ground searching for the lion. Said Farawo:

We are still on the ground and we have not found the lion. These animals move long distances and they move at night, during the day they will be sleeping so it is difficult to find them.

The District Development Coordinator’s office on Friday told villagers that the lion passed through Mahole on Thursday and turned eastwards.

It then killed a bull just after the Insiza Bridge, which is about a kilometre from the bridge.

Zimparks rangers who are tracking it discovered that after killing the bull, the lion changed direction and is now moving in circles.

Authorities advised farmers to keep their livestock inside kraals, while the safety warning was extended to Village 22 in Killarney, Eskadale farm and the rest of Godlwayo grazing lands up to Shamba mountains.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid walking at night during its peak hunting time as they may fall victim.

Authorities suspect the lion had sought refuge in thick bushes found at Waterfall Farm, Ekusileni, four Tombo villages and Wallingford B Farm.

For information, members of the public should contact 0783868325, 0775191599, 0712935534.

