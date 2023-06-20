Zimbabwe National Army Launches TV Station On DStv

The station was licensed in 2020 with a promise to offer a diverse and innovative programme range that will enhance viewing enjoyment by local viewers.

Moses Matanda, General Manager for NRTV highlighted that Zimbabweans can look forward to content told differently but relatable globally from a predominantly young and funk, multi-cultural and multi-lingual team. He said:

We are excited to partner with MultiChoice in bringing content with a fresher outlook to the Zimbabwean storytelling market. NRTV is very much privileged to be part of the chosen television stations, who have been given the arduous task to tell the Zimbabwean story.

The channel will be available to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Access, and DStv Lite customers.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe general manager Norman Raisbeck said the addition of another Zimbabwean channel was both exciting and satisfying as MultiChoice continues to provide local viewers with more content from which to find a source of locally-selected information, education and entertainment programming. He said:

We welcome NRTV to the DStv platform and we wish them much success in fulfilling viewer expectations across the country.

The new channel will complement the existing four Zimbabwean broadcasters on DStv: Ztv, Yadah, 3Ktv and ZTN Prime. Added:

We are especially excited to hear that NRTV plans to expand its network of staff and offices across the country and to work towards utilisation of 16 languages, including sign language, for extended viewership penetration.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail recently, Matanda expressed gratitude to integrated media company, Zimpapers, which owns ZTN, for helping nurture NRTV in its infancy.

