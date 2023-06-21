Floyd Mayweather To Tour Zimbabwe And South Africa In July

The renowned retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather, known for his flamboyant personality, has announced that he will be embarking on a tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa in July this year. The boxer himself confirmed this news through his Instagram account.

Mayweather’s tour will commence with his arrival in Harare, Zimbabwe on the 13th and 14th of July, followed by a visit to Joburg, South Africa on the 15th and 16th of July. It is currently unclear whether Mayweather will be participating in any boxing matches during his visit, or if he will solely be making appearances.

In May 2022, the retired American boxer announced his plan to visit Africa after he met with ZANU PF Harare Ward 21 councillor Scott Sakupwanya in Dubai, where Mayweather was conducting business. Mayweather had travelled to Dubai with former sparring partner Don Moore to participate in an exhibition fight. However, the event was cancelled at short notice following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE announced a 40-day period of mourning, during which all public and private sector work was cancelled for the first three days.

