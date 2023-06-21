RBZ Releases Gold Coin And Digital Token Prices For 21 June

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the MOSI-OA-TUNYA gold coin price and gold-backed digital token price per milligram (MG) as of 21 June 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, RBZ said the prices are determined by the previous day’s gold PM fix and were announced by the central bank. Were present the prices below:

One Ounce (1.00Oz)

USD2,026.97

ZAR37,299.74

BWP27,098.56

AUD2,986.99

GBP1,588.79

EUR1,857.90

ZWD15,443,977.87

