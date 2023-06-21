RBZ Releases Gold Coin And Digital Token Prices For 21 June
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the MOSI-OA-TUNYA gold coin price and gold-backed digital token price per milligram (MG) as of 21 June 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, RBZ said the prices are determined by the previous day’s gold PM fix and were announced by the central bank. Were present the prices below:
One Ounce (1.00Oz)
USD2,026.97
ZAR37,299.74
BWP27,098.56
AUD2,986.99
GBP1,588.79
EUR1,857.90
ZWD15,443,977.87
Half Ounce (0.50Oz)
USD1,013.49
ZAR18,649.87
BWP13,549.28
AUD1,493.50
GBP794.39
EUR928.95
ZWD7,721,988.94
Quarter Ounce (0.25Oz)
USD506.74
ZAR9,324.93
BWP6,774.64
AUD746.75
GBP397.20
EUR464.48
ZWD3,860,994.47
Tenth Ounce (0.10Oz)
USD202.70
ZAR3,729.97
BWP2,709.86
AUD298.70
GBP158.88
EUR185.79
ZWD1,544,397.79
GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKEN PRICE PER MILLIGRAM (MG)
USD 0.0652
ZWD 496.53