Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona Leaves Al Tai For Al Riyadh FC
Former Zimbabwe international football player, Knowledge Musona, has signed for newly-promoted Saudi Arabian club, Al Riyadh FC, after leaving fellow Saudi Pro League side, Al Tai. Musona will become a free agent on July 1st when his Al Tai contract expires.
Al Riyadh FC finished fourth in the First Division to earn promotion to the Saudi Pro League for the upcoming season. Musona’s experience and talent are expected to be important for the team’s top-flight status.
He is known for his skills as a dead ball specialist and assist master. In the previous season, the 32-year-old scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 29 games for Al Tai.
The Saudi Pro League is attracting some of the world’s leading players, with impressive investment from the Saudi Arabian government. The league is expected to become a new Eldorado of world football with Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular signing by Al Nasr after the World Cup in Qatar, Karim Benzema’s joined Al Ittihad while other star players have joined the trek to the oil rich nation.
Musona will be eager to continue his good form in the upcoming season. Knowledge Musona, known as “The Smiling Assassin,” retired from international football in May 2022 to focus on his club career.