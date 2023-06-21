Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona Leaves Al Tai For Al Riyadh FC

Former Zimbabwe international football player, Knowledge Musona, has signed for newly-promoted Saudi Arabian club, Al Riyadh FC, after leaving fellow Saudi Pro League side, Al Tai. Musona will become a free agent on July 1st when his Al Tai contract expires.

Al Riyadh FC finished fourth in the First Division to earn promotion to the Saudi Pro League for the upcoming season. Musona’s experience and talent are expected to be important for the team’s top-flight status.

He is known for his skills as a dead ball specialist and assist master. In the previous season, the 32-year-old scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 29 games for Al Tai.

