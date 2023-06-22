Fadzayi Mahere: CCC Plans Biggest Campaign In Southern Africa

Fadzayi Mahere, the national spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), stated that the party is preparing to launch the biggest campaign ever seen in the southern African region.

Mahere made these comments at a press conference in Harare on Thursday, saying that the by-election campaign in March 2022 was just a preview of what’s to come. Watch the video below for more.

Addressing the just-ended 2023 Elections Nomination Process, Fadzayi Mahere announced that the party had engaged with all the double and triple candidates in 20 constituencies regarding fraudulent submission of nomination papers under the CCC banner. Mahere emphasized that the party will not allow ZANU PF to divert its attention and focus on legally unacceptable issues. She said the party will challenge and overcome all such machinations and tomfoolery. Mahere further claimed that state security agents have photocopied the CCC’s party logo and signature to file nominations as CCC candidates.

