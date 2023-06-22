Peter Vowles Appointed British Ambassador To Zimbabwe

Mr. Vowles brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held various positions in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, including Transformation Director and Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Myanmar. He has also served as Director for Asia, Caribbean, and Overseas Territories at the Department for International Development, Country Director at the British High Commission in Nairobi, and Deputy Country Director at the British Embassy in Kinshasa.

Mr. Vowles has a background in health and development, having worked as a Health and Development Consultant at Mott MacDonald and as a Population & Health Programme Director at the British High Commission in Dhaka. He has also worked as a teacher in Zimbabwe (1992 to 1993) and as a Policy and Programme Manager for Students Partnership Worldwide (1996 to 1999) in the same country.