Finance Ministry: Tax Payments To Be Made In Zimbabwean Dollar

2. In this regard and to further promote the use of the Zimbabwe dollar in the economy, Government will, for the June 2023 Quarterly Payment Date (QPD), require taxpayers to settle 50% of the foreign currency portion of their corporate tax obligations in local currency.

3. However, where the law requires the tax liability to be paid in local currency, taxpayers are compelled to settle such tax obligations exclusively in local currency. Government will, therefore, not accept any payments in USD or any other foreign currency for the portion of corporate income tax due in local currency for the June QPD.

4. Taxpayers without adequate Zimbabwe dollars to meet the local currency tax obligation should urgently approach the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through their banks to facilitate disposal of their USD holdings in order to access the requisite Zimbabwe dollars.

5. Corporates are strongly discouraged from engaging in parallel market transactions for settlement of taxes as they will face sanctions from the Financial Intelligence Unit.

6. The usual statutory penalties for late payment of taxes due shall be vigorously applied.

7. The Government is committed to continuing the currency reforms that have enabled the economy to be competitive and will continue to fine-tune the foreign currency markets in order to achieve lasting price stability.

This announcement follows several measures introduced by the government aimed at stabilising the macroeconomy and addressing the fast depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar.

