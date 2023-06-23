Former Health Minister Madzorera Runs For Councillor
Dr Henry Madzorera, a former Health Minister, is running for councillor in Kwekwe Ward 10 for the upcoming general elections. Madzorera believes that being a councillor is a more important job than being a senator or a member of the National Assembly, as councillors deal with issues that directly affect people’s lives, such as healthcare, social welfare, roads, water, and sewer situations. He told NewZimbabwe:
Most people think that from being a senator to a councillor is a climbdown but actually, being a councillor is a more important job than being a senator and being a National Assembly Member. As councillors we deal with issues which are really affecting people. We have a real budget to run as councillors, we have real lives to look after, we have real roads, real water and sewer situations to fix. We have people’s health care, we deal with social welfare issues, all those things are on the shoulders of the councillors. It’s a much more important job.
Madzorera served as a Health and Child Welfare minister during the Government of National Unity (GNU) from 2009 to 2013 and was Kwekwe senator.
He added that local governments, including city councils, have significant budgets, and Zimbabweans need to start taking them seriously. Madzorera said his key focus once elected will be to fight corruption. He commended the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, for personally looking into the local authorities and deciding on the calibre of the candidate so that they can deliver on the mandate they were elected for by the people.
Madzorera also promised good service delivery, including building proper roads and improving healthcare, as clinics and hospitals are now empty shells. Madzorera praised Kwekwe for delivering water but noted that there are other areas that need strengthening.
Angeline Kasipo, the outgoing councillor, is currently serving a council suspension. Madzorera will face off with business tycoon and property mogul Solomon Matsa.