Harare Businesswoman Arrested For Using Fake Rebate Letters To Import Cars

Harare businesswoman Hezel Mafu and Emmanuel Nyagano allegedly used fake civil servants rebate exemption letters to import vehicles, leading to their arrest.

The accused purchased a Toyota Sienta 2013 model from Japan, forged a civil servants rebate letter in the name of Dumiso Sibanda from the Home Affairs ministry without his consent, and used it to import the vehicle.

They misled Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials into believing that Mafu was a civil servant and collected the car without paying duty. The vehicle was registered in Sibanda’s name and was used as a pirate taxi in the city.

