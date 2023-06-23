Hit-and-Run Driver Who Caused A Fatal Accident Arrested By Public

A Nissan UD truck with no passengers on board hit a motor cycle from behind resulting in the passenger being killed while the rider sustained head injuries.

The driver of the UD truck, Masimbaashe Chindondo (26) did not stop after the accident and was subsequently apprehended by members of the public after a speed chase.

There have been multiple cases of hit-and-run incidents reported in Zimbabwe. These incidents involve drivers who flee the scene after colliding with pedestrians, motorcycles, or other vehicles. Some drivers flee the scene due to fear of legal consequences, lack of documentation, or being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Fleeing makes it hard for victims or witnesses to report them. Such an act is illegal, and charges can be severe, especially if injuries or death result. Drivers are required to stay, provide aid, and cooperate with authorities.

Tags

Leave a Comment