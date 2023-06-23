JUST IN: Ran Mine Collapses Again, Several Miners Feared Dead

Several artisanal miners are feared dead after a shaft collapsed at the Ran Mine in Bindura on Thursday afternoon. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the incident. According to a statement by the ZRP seen by Pindula News, about four miners are suspected to be trapped in the shaft. The police are currently on the site, and more details will be released as the investigation progresses. Reads the statement:

The ZRP is investigating a suspected trapping incident which occurred at Ranmine , Gwiringwindi area, Bindura on 22/06/23 at around 1600 hours.

ZRP said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

