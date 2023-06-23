JUST IN: Ran Mine Collapses Again, Several Miners Feared Dead
Several artisanal miners are feared dead after a shaft collapsed at the Ran Mine in Bindura on Thursday afternoon. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the incident. According to a statement by the ZRP seen by Pindula News, about four miners are suspected to be trapped in the shaft. The police are currently on the site, and more details will be released as the investigation progresses. Reads the statement:
The ZRP is investigating a suspected trapping incident which occurred at Ranmine , Gwiringwindi area, Bindura on 22/06/23 at around 1600 hours. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP said Police are the scene where it is being suspected that about four artisanal miners were trapped when a mine shaft collapsed.
ZRP said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.
The same shaft was previously the site of an incident in November 2020 where 12 people lost their lives.
Gold mine collapses are frequent in Zimbabwe, especially in small-scale operations. These accidents are due to unstable ground conditions, inadequate safety equipment, and poor mining practices. In some instances, collapses cause injuries, fatalities, and environmental damage. The government and mining stakeholders have been working together to enhance safety regulations and provide training and equipment to miners, but limited resources and enforcement issues challenge these efforts.