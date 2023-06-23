WATCH: Information Minister Mutsvangwa Speaks On Patriotic Bill

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe’s Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, recently spoke on Newzroom Afrika about the state of the country’s economy and the recently passed Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, also known as the Patriotic Bill.

During the interview, the minister appeared to have difficulty explaining the details of the bill and what it entails. Watch the video below for more:

The bill seeks to amend the country’s criminal code and introduce new offences related to undermining the authority of the government, among other things.

