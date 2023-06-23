Zimbabwe Gives Update On Hangwe Power Station's Units 7 And 8 Commissioning

The Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company has provided an update on the commissioning of Units 7 and 8 at the Hangwe Power Station. In a statement, ZETDC stated that commissioning works are progressing well, with comprehensive tests being conducted.

The ZESA subsidiary said it is proceeding cautiously on the technical aspects to ensure that the generators operate robustly. The company added that the evaluation of systems is a continuous process, which may lead to temporary shortfalls in power supply. Reads the statement seen by Pindula News: