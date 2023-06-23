Zimbabwe Gives Update On Hangwe Power Station's Units 7 And 8 Commissioning
The Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company has provided an update on the commissioning of Units 7 and 8 at the Hangwe Power Station. In a statement, ZETDC stated that commissioning works are progressing well, with comprehensive tests being conducted.
The ZESA subsidiary said it is proceeding cautiously on the technical aspects to ensure that the generators operate robustly. The company added that the evaluation of systems is a continuous process, which may lead to temporary shortfalls in power supply. Reads the statement seen by Pindula News:
We wish to advise our valued stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 commissioning works are going on well with all comprehensive commissioning tests being followed. Consequently, we are treading cautiously on the technical aspects so that we commercially operate robust generators. The evaluation of systems is a continuous process thus there will be intermittent switching off of the units as and when necessary leading to a temporary shortfall in supply. Accordingly, we want to reassure our stakeholders that we are on target to meet the Commercial Operation Dates for the contractual handover of the units, with every indication showing that the two units have been built well. We commit to ceaselessly implement all the necessary steps to address the nation’s power shortage issues, expand capacity, and enhance service delivery.Feedback
Power supply issues in Zimbabwe have been ongoing for several years, with frequent power cuts due to factors such as inadequate investment, ageing infrastructure, and insufficient fuel supply. These challenges have had a significant impact on households, industries, and the economy as a whole.
Zimbabwe has been taking measures to address the power shortage, including investing in renewable energy sources and upgrading existing power infrastructure. To further improve the reliability and sustainability of power supply, Zimbabwe is also working with other SADC member states to establish regional power interconnectors and promote cooperation in the power sector. The SADC region as a whole faces similar power supply challenges.
