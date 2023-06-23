Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For June 23 - 25, 2023

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For June 23 - 25, 20236 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe.
On Friday, June 23, 2023, cloudy, windy, and cold conditions were experienced in some parts of the country, while other areas were mostly under clear skies.
The report warns that very cold morning and evening conditions may affect vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses. It also cautions that dry conditions increase the risk of veld fires, and poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight declines in temperatures.
The report advises farmers to consult with their local Agritex Officers for measures to mitigate the impact of extreme cold on crops. The public is advised to keep warm and dress appropriately in the early hours of the morning and construct fire guards that are at least 9 meters wide and free of any vegetative or combustible materials.
The forecast for Saturday, June 24, 2023, predicts brief morning cloudy periods in some provinces, with the rest of the country expected to be mostly under clear skies. The report warns of slight ground frost in prone areas such as Plumtree and Matopos, but it should be warm by midday.
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, clear skies are expected in most parts of the country, with cold conditions in the morning and warm temperatures in the afternoon. Slight to moderate ground frost is anticipated in susceptible areas. The report urges the public to monitor weather conditions and take necessary precautions to reduce the impact of adverse weather on their health and livelihoods.