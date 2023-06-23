Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For June 23 - 25, 2023

6 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, cloudy, windy, and cold conditions were experienced in some parts of the country, while other areas were mostly under clear skies.

The report warns that very cold morning and evening conditions may affect vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses. It also cautions that dry conditions increase the risk of veld fires, and poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight declines in temperatures.

