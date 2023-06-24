Chamisa's South African Rally Broadcast Live On SABC News

Chamisa's South African Rally Broadcast Live On SABC News5 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally in South Africa on Saturday, 24 June was broadcast live by the neighbouring country’s broadcaster SABC News, something he is denied back home by the national broadcaster ZBCtv.
Critics have accused the ruling ZANU PF party of using ZBCtv as its propaganda mouthpiece to routinely badmouth the country’s main opposition party, CCC, while giving coverage to leaders of little-known opposition parties.
Addressing CCC supporters in Johannesburg, Chamisa said Zimbabwe should not be a burden to its neighbours anymore. He said:
Zimbabwe has over 60 mineral resources. Zimbabwe is one of the most important pillars of this region. We don’t want to be a burden and a headache to our neighbours. We don’t want Zimbabwe to be a source of trouble in our neighbouring countries.
Chamisa also thanked South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa after his Government extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) scheme by another six months to 31 December 2023.
Chamisa said CCC will launch its election manifesto in the coming weeks.
More: Pindula News