Chamisa's South African Rally Broadcast Live On SABC News

5 minutes ago

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally in South Africa on Saturday, 24 June was broadcast live by the neighbouring country’s broadcaster SABC News, something he is denied back home by the national broadcaster ZBCtv.

Critics have accused the ruling ZANU PF party of using ZBCtv as its propaganda mouthpiece to routinely badmouth the country’s main opposition party, CCC, while giving coverage to leaders of little-known opposition parties.

Addressing CCC supporters in Johannesburg, Chamisa said Zimbabwe should not be a burden to its neighbours anymore. He said:

