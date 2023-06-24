Dynamos Plans To Use Barbourfields Stadium As Temporary Home Venue | Report

We will be using Babourfields Stadium when the league resumes. Another option we could have settled for was Bata Stadium in Gweru, but we then decided to go for Babourfields. If you look at how Kaizer Chiefs operate in South Africa, they can host a home match in any city in, because they have fans everywhere, and the same applies to us. We also command a huge following in Bulawayo so why not? We will use Babourfields until Rufaro is ready.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) announced that the National Sports Stadium will not host more than two games per week when the league resumes.

This means that the eight clubs which were using it as their home ground have to look for alternative venues.

Earlier this week, PSL Chairman, Farai Jere, said that the resumption of topflight matches may be delayed by a week or two with clubs failing to secure venues to host matches.

Jere also indicated that Rufaro Stadium, Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba and Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, will not be ready by 01 July.

ZBC News reported that Black Rhinos has managed to secure a lease to use Bata Stadium in Gweru as their home ground, while Dynamos are mulling using Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi.

Cranborne Bullets, CAPS United and Yadah are planning to continue using the National Sports Stadium while Simba Bhora and ZPC Kariba hope to get their stadiums, Wadzanai and Nyamhunga, respectively, ready in time for resumption.

The PSL suspended all matches on 07 June for a three-week period to allow for maintenance works on various stadiums to be completed.

The National Sports Stadium, which is owned by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), had hosted 43 matches in 77 days as eight teams were using it as their home ground.

