Former Soccer Star Masimba Dinyero Stripped Naked By Armed Robbers

Dinyero told H-Metro that he was among several people who fell victim to five armed robbers who were aboard a kombi, pretending to be passengers.

The former footballer and his fellow victims boarded the kombi in the Harare Central Business District and they were travelling to Domboshava.

He said they were driven to Greendale, where they were blindfolded, and had their hands and legs tied. Said Dinyero:

The incident happened around 7.40 PM on Wednesday night. I boarded a kombi that was going to Domboshava and, to our surprise, it took a quick off-route turn and exited the CBD from Robert Mugabe Road. We were blindfolded and had our hands and legs tied. We were stripped naked and all our belongings were taken. I lost my money. I had US$40 dollars in my wallet and my phones. One of the guys we had, who had hoarded groceries, lost more than US$250 in terms of the cost of his goods, and some money. We were then dropped in Greendale and we had to seek assistance. Besides losing my valuables I am now okay and safely back home.

Dinyero is still active on Harare’s social football scene where he plays regularly for his teams – Tendo Electrical and City Social.

