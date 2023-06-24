I Don't Understand Why Mnangagwa Failed - Kasukuwere

Quizzed on how he is different from Mnangagwa as the two served as Cabinet Ministers under the administration of Robert Mugabe for many years, Kasukuwere said:

Well, there is a world of difference between the person called Saviour Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa. I’m sure you can tell there is a world of difference. I come with a very clear agenda, higher levels, and a deeper appreciation of what the people of Zimbabwe must do. Yes, we served under President Mugabe but he has been there longer and I don’t understand why he failed because he should have been able to learn a lot over the 50 years he was with President Mugabe.

Kasukuwere was also asked to prove his credibility to occupy the highest office in the land. His response was:

I have a lot of credibility obviously, I don’t know what type of credibility you require. More than having been a successful Minister who executed his responsibilities. I ran the Ministry of Youth… we did a lot of programmes for young people in the country.

Kasukuwere is among 11 candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers to contest the presidential elections on 23 August 2023.

Police say there are two arrest warrants for Kasukuwere dating back to 2019.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald on Friday night that two warrants of arrest issued for Kasukuwere have not been cancelled.

He said a warrant of arrest was issued on 18 January 2019 by retired Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya after the former ZANU PF Political Commissar failed to appear for trial on four counts of criminal abuse of office.

Asst Comm Nyathi said another was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period.

