Mercenary Group, Wagner, Claims To Have Seized Major Russian City Rostov-on-Don

Prigozhin claims this is not a military coup – but his aim seems to be to topple Russia’s military leadership.

On Friday, Prigozhin accused Russian troops of launching a rocket attack that killed scores of his fighters, a claim denied by Moscow.

The governor of the Rostov region where Rostov-on-Don is located has asked people to refrain from travelling to the city centre and, if possible, not to leave their homes.

Rostov-on-Don is the largest city in southern Russia and is just 100km from Ukraine’s border.

It is home to the Russian southern military district command, whose 58th Combined Arms Army is fighting against Kyiv’s counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

Wagner Group have been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine but tension has been growing between them over how the war has been fought.

Prigozhin and President Putin used to have a close relationship.

