5 minutes ago
Sat, 24 Jun 2023 13:01:07 GMT
PICTURES: VP Chiwenga’s Lavish Wedding Anniversary

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga recently held their first wedding anniversary, with only a few close relatives and friends in attendance.

Baloyi Chiwenga, who is a Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, married Chiwenga in 2022 after the latter divorced the former model Marry Mubaiwa.

Baloyi Chiwenga on Wednesday posted a collage of pictures of their anniversary on her Facebook page. She wrote:

Today, one year nine days ago I married my muntu . . . Happy anniversary to us.

See the pictures below:

