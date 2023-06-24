PICTURES: VP Chiwenga’s Lavish Wedding Anniversary

PICTURES: VP Chiwenga’s Lavish Wedding Anniversary5 minutes ago
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga recently held their first wedding anniversary, with only a few close relatives and friends in attendance.
Baloyi Chiwenga, who is a Colonel in the Zimbabwe National Army, married Chiwenga in 2022 after the latter divorced the former model Marry Mubaiwa.
Baloyi Chiwenga on Wednesday posted a collage of pictures of their anniversary on her Facebook page. She wrote:
Today, one year nine days ago I married my muntu . . . Happy anniversary to us.
See the pictures below:
More: Pindula News