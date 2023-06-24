Police Officer Commits Suicide Over Pay Shame

The publication cited police sources as saying Patama did not report for duty on time after being paid last week.

When his superiors initiated disciplinary proceedings, he allegedly assaulted one of them. Added the source:

He jumped off a moving police car on June 17 in an attempt to commit suicide. He was taken to Parirenyatwa’s psychiatric unit called Annex and admitted for what doctors said was major depressive disorder with psychosis.

Patama allegedly told doctors that he “feels like he is a failure because his salary can’t sustain the basic needs of his family.”

On the day of his death, Patama left Ward 12 where he was admitted to take a bath and took a cloth belt from one of the patients’ hospital gowns and hanged himself in a wardrobe.

Parirenyatwa spokesman Linos Dire declined to comment saying the matter is under police investigation.

Earlier this week, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said that the Deputy school head at Sarahuru Primary School in Mwenezi took her own life due to “slave wages”.

Police officers are in the same pay bracket as teachers and other civil servants.

