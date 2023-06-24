Puma Energy Zimbabwe Plans To "Solarize" 17 Fuel Service Stations In 2023

Speaking to the Zimbabwe Independent, Puma Energy Zimbabwe general manager Donatien Kodog said:

Puma Energy is gearing up to play a key role in the energy transition.

We will be making significant investments to achieve this and have set a target aiming to derive 30% of our EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) in Africa from clean and transition fuels by the end 2027.

Initiatives are already underway to provide solar solutions for our service stations and to roll out solar solutions to our commercial and industrial customers.

Seventeen stations in Zimbabwe will be solarised this year and we have begun to work on providing solar solutions for clients in the industrial and mining sectors amongst others that have already placed their trust in us.

In order to reduce costs and service delivery challenges caused by extended power cuts, we are looking at installing alternative power solutions (mainly solar) to power our service stations.

By installing these systems on our own assets, we are building expertise in the renewable energy market, which positions us to help our larger industrial and commercial customers install lower carbon and clean technologies.