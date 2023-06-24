Russia's Weakness Is Obvious, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said anyone who “chooses the path of evil destroys itself”, and that “Russia’s weakness is obvious”.

Zelensky was responding to reports that the boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that his fighters have seized “all military facilities” in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, in what Russian President Vladimir Putin described as an “armed mutiny”.

Although he does not mention Putin by name, Zelensky appears to criticise the Russian leader for “throwing hundreds of thousands” into war.

