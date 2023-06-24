Russia's Weakness Is Obvious, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Russia's Weakness Is Obvious, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky4 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said anyone who “chooses the path of evil destroys itself”, and that “Russia’s weakness is obvious”.
Zelensky was responding to reports that the boss of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that his fighters have seized “all military facilities” in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, in what Russian President Vladimir Putin described as an “armed mutiny”.
Although he does not mention Putin by name, Zelensky appears to criticise the Russian leader for “throwing hundreds of thousands” into war.
Posting on his Telegram account on Saturday, Zelensky warned that the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, “the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later”. He wrote:
Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. And all this is one person… although he is not able to lead to anything else. Russia’s weakness is obvious.
According to Reuters, as of 24 June 2023, at least 62 295 people have been killed while 60 117 more have been injured since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
At least 15 000 people are reported missing and approximately 17 million people have been displaced from their homes.
