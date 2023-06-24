Two Arrest Warrants For Kasukuwere Have Not Been Cancelled - Police

Asst Comm Nyathi said another was issued after Kasukuwere failed to resubmit his passport to the clerk of court during the agreed period. He said:

We have two warrants of arrest that have not been cancelled yet. The first warrant was issued by Magistrate Mujaya on 18 January 2019 where he was facing criminal law charges under Section 174 (b) (a) of the criminal law code because he defaulted court under number CRB HarareR842/18. The second warrant is under 39/18, he was given his passport but failed to submit it back within the stipulated period so the police should execute these warrants they are currently in possession of and so far there are no indications that they have been cancelled.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza said Kasukuwere should submit himself before the law and seek cancellation of the warrants. She said:

When someone is issued with a warrant of arrest, they should submit himself before the law. What he should do is submit himself before the law and seek cancellation of the warrants. He has his lawyers, so they should advise him on what he should do. His submission to the law is standard procedure.

Kasukuwere is among 11 candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers to contest the presidential elections on 23 August 2023.

