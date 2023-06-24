ZEC Says To Distribute Voters' Roll After Getting Final List Of Candidates

People were doing the nomination court on Wednesday at the Districts, we haven’t received the list so that we know those who were successful because we said we are going to give those successful for free. We are at the head office, we don’t know those successful in Lupane because we are still receiving papers, we don’t know those successful in Beitbridge because the process is not over, they will receive it after we are through with the process. The process is not over; we are yet to know for the whole country, we are talking of more than 2 000 councillors, more than 300 members of Parliament, the process ended yesterday, can we have compiled all that and know who they are, so we are waiting for the papers, we told them that we are going to give them.

Silaigwana also said ZEC has done a thorough job of cleaning the voters’ before the nomination court processes as there hasn’t been a single aspiring candidate who failed to find their name.

The voters’ roll is a list of all eligible citizens who are registered to vote in an election and contains the names and addresses of all individuals who have registered to vote.

The purpose of the voters’ roll is to ensure that only eligible voters are able to cast their ballots in an election.

It is also used to prevent fraud and other irregularities from occurring during the voting process.

