Zimbabwe Introduces 13 Codes For Drivers' Licence Classes

An examiner shall not issue a learner’s licence in respect of—

(a) any class of motor vehicle to an applicant who is under the age of sixteen years; or

(b) a class of motor vehicle to which construction vehicles or heavy vehicles belong to or an applicant under the age of eighteen years in respect of codes BÊ; or

(c) a class of motor vehicle which is a passenger public service vehicle unless he or she has a driving experience of not less than 5 years and age of not less than 25 years…

7. (1) A driver’s licence shall be on form R.T.LD.5.

(2) Subject to the provisions of section 7 of the Act, the holder of a driver’s licence referred to in subsection (8) of section 10 of the Act shall be deemed—

(a) if he or she is the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes A, A1 and B1 motor vehicles, to be the holder of a learner’s licence issued in respect of Codes B, B1 and BÊ motor vehicle; or

(b) if he or she is the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes B and BE motor vehicles, to be the holder of a learner’s licence issued in respect of Codes A, A1, B1, BÊ, C, and C1E motor vehicle; or

(c) if he or she is the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes C, C1, CE and C1E motor vehicles, to be the holder of a learner’s licence issued in respect of Codes A, A1, BÊ and B1 motor vehicles; or

(d) if he or she is the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Code BÊ motor vehicles, to be the holder of a learner’s licence issued in respect of Codes A, A1, B, B1 and BE motor vehicles for the purpose of obtaining the required additional certificate of competency; or

(e) if he or she is the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect Codes D, D1, D1E and DE motor vehicles, to Road Traffic (Licensing of Drivers) Regulations, 2023 be the holder of a learner’s licence issued in respect of codes A, A1, B1, C1, C1E and CE motor vehicles for the purpose of obtaining the required additional certificate of competency.

(3) Subject to the provisions of section 7 of the Act, the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of—

(a) Codes D and DE motor vehicles shall be deemed to be the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of codes BÊ, D, D1 and D1E motor vehicles; or

(b) Codes C and CE motor vehicles shall be deemed to be the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes BÊ, C1 and C1E motor vehicles; or

(c) Codes B, BE, D1 and D1E motor vehicles shall be deemed to be the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of BÊ motor vehicles.

(4) An examiner, inspecting officer or police officer who is the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes C, C1, CE and C1E motor vehicles shall be deemed to be the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes D1, D1E, D and DE motor vehicles while he or she is driving a D class motor vehicle while he/she is driving in exercise or performance of any of the power and duties conferred or imposed, as the case may be, on him or her by or under

any enactment.

(5) The holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes C, C1, CE and C1E motor vehicles shall be deemed to be the holder of a driver’s licence issued in respect of Codes D and DE motor vehicles while he or she is driving a D class motor vehicle which—

(a) is not carrying passengers; or

(b) is carrying persons all of whom are being carried solely for the purpose of effecting repairs to the Codes D and DE motor vehicle.