Chamisa Appeals To SADC To Ensure Credible Elections In Zimbabwe

Fellow Africans support our initiatives. Support our peace effort. Support our call for change and our cause for change.

We don’t want Zimbabwe to continue to be a headache for the region and the continent.

We want Zimbabwe to be a refugee and a safe place for Africa to also come.

Chamisa claimed the opposition won in the 2013 and 2018 general elections and stressed that this year CCC will not allow its “victory” to be stolen. He said:

We win not because the environment is conducive. We win not because the elections are free and fair. We win against all odds and we win because we are supported by the people of Zimbabwe. We won in 2018. Mr. Mnangagwa did what he did to try and subvert the will of the people. This time we are not going to allow what they did in 2018 in 2023. We are going to win again but we have to win by a big margin.

The 45-year-old former ICT Minister dismissed self-exiled former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo’s claims that the opposition in Zimbabwe is weak. Chamisa said:

Facts are on the ground that the opposition is the next government in Zimbabwe. The facts are on the ground that for all by-elections we won 19 out of 20. In the council elections we had out of 149 we won 89. So where you see tatters. I think he is mistaking ZANU PF for the alternative. ZANU PF is the opposition because indeed come the 23 of August it is the opposition.

According to results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for the 2018 presidential race, President Emmerson Mnangagwa polled 50.8% of votes against Chamisa’s 44.3%.

Chamisa rejected the results alleging rigging and challenged them at the Constitutional Court seeking them nullified.

The CounCourt upheld the results and ruled that Chamisa failed to provide evidence that the election was rigged as he had alleged.

